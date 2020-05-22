STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Spending quality & quantity time with family: Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra

The opportunity here was that I got to spend quality and quantity time with the family.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Zorawar Kalra, Made in Punjab.

Zorawar Kalra, Made in Punjab.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

The lockdown has been a mixed bag of feelings. I personally feel that there is an opportunity in every crisis. The opportunity here was that I got to spend quality and quantity time with the family. This is something I have missed out on as I have been travelling very frequently for work for almost a decade, and I am not at home 50 percent of the time. However, the overall situation has been bad for the F&B industry. Work has definitely been hit hard due to the pandemic. There is an existential crisis and it will take a while to bounce back.

But I am lucky to be in quarantine with my mother, wife and kids. The children are not being allowed to go outside the house. They play in the garden at home for a restricted time. Sanitisation measures are also being followed strictly at home. We go out to get groceries only once a week. Every single thing that comes into the house is deeply sanitised before it enters the house and in some cases some things are left outside for 48 hours. All family members have been asked to wash their hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds.

Zorawar Kalra bonds with his children over playing video games

My son and I have developed a good camaraderie. We play video games. Recently, my wife and both the kids have started cycling. All geared up with our masks, gloves and hand sanitisers, we leave the house at 6:00pm, and ride around the block within our colony for an hour. It is a great form of exercise anda time for bonding as a family.

On the work front, I am exploring new business avenues in the post-covid era. I have made a to-do work list, and I have been attending a lot of webinars. There is focus on resumption plans, analysing the profit and loss to ensure we cut all unnecessary costs once we reopen. From a personal perspective, the top liners on the To-Do list are to eat healthy and exercise. I am also working on a YouTube channel for my son, where he will review certain games and toys for other kids to see.A lot of work plans, events, and launches got cancelled. But safety is first and I am glad that the government is taking every measure for the safety of the citizens.

Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, 42, spoke to Nikita Sharma

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra coronavirus lockdonw COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp