BJP hits the streets over ‘irregularities’ in ration distributions for migrants in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged the attitude of Kejriwal was a deliberate conspiracy not to distribute ration during the crisis.

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants collect food packets after arriving via special train at Prayagraj railway station during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Prayagraj Friday May 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Friday held an awareness campaign-cum-protest in Northeast Delhi’s Rohtas Nagar against alleged irregularities in ration distributions by the AAP government during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The protest was led by leader of opposition in the assembly Ranvir Singh Bidhuri.  MLAs Jitendra Mahajan and Ajay Mahawar were among the BJP leaders who joined the protest.  They later submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate (DM) with regarding problems being faced by ration beneficiaries.
Bidhuri said CM Arvind Kejriwal had failed to provide free ration, being supplied by the Centre, to the poor.“The Delhi government did not do its work honestly due to which thousands of migrant labourers faced a food crisis in the national capital.

The Kejriwal government came back to power with high promises for the common man. Now it is betraying the same the common man. It is natural to question its policies and the intentions of the government. The migration of thousands of migrant labourers from Delhi is the result of this government’s failed policies,” the senior BJP leader said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged the attitude of Kejriwal was a deliberate conspiracy not to distribute ration during the crisis.“The negligence establishes that the intention of the government is wrong. It was never concerned about the quality and quantity of the ration being received from the Centre. Despite being directed by the high court, the government did not take it seriously and continued to defy their instructions,” he alleged.

Police help migrants
With migrant workers facing trouble to book tickets online amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the Delhi Police has stepped in and 38 labourers were sent to their native places through Shramik Special trains with help from the police, officials said on Friday

