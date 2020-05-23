STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government allows reopening of 66 private liquor shops; stores to adhere odd-even rules

The department further said that in case the shops which were allowed to operate comes under the containment zone in future, the same shall be closed immediately.

Published: 23rd May 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor Shop

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's excise department has allowed reopening of 66 private liquor shops in the national capital from Saturday, but the shop owners have been asked to strictly adhere to the odd-even rule.

According to the department, the shops can operate between 9 am  and 6.30 pm on alternate days. The L-7/L-9 shops were only allowed to resume sale subject to certain conditions.

"They shall deposit 70 per cent special corona fee on total sales daily, which will be deducted from their ledger account linked with their Vend-ID in ESCIMS. They should, therefore, maintain the requisite balance in their ledger account," the excise department said on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The department also asked the shop owners to strictly abide by the National Directives for COVID-19 Management and to take all possible measures including deployment of adequate number of guards, proper barricading, marking to ensure social distancing, in coordination with Delhi Police and local administration.

"In case of any un-scanned sale, the MSR Gap generated shall be treated as the stock sold and 70 per cent special corona fee shall be levied and payable at the same," it added.

The department further said that in case the shops which were allowed to operate comes under the containment zone in future, the same shall be closed immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp