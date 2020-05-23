Migrant woes: AAP MP Sanjay Singh hits out at ‘anti-poor’ BJP-led central government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party advocate Sanjay Singh on Friday attacked the BJP-led Central government for putting a price cap on flights and not starting enough trains to transport migrant workers back home. Accusing the Centre of having an “anti-poor” attitude, Singh said, “BJP does not care about the plight of the poor who have to walk for days to reach their homes in different parts of the country. The central government is only concerned about industrialists and big business”.

Stories of migrant workers in different states moving on foot covering long distances have attracted eyeballs across the nation.“The BJP government is working under the pressure of builders and capitalists. They want to keep the workers enslaved and do not want to send them home, hence they are not running all the trains. Flight operations have started but social distancing norms have been made a mockery by allowing booking available for all three seats, social distancing” added Singh.

Earlier, the AAP government had written a letter to the Union Ministry of Railways asking 262 trains to expedite the process of sending back stranded migrants, willing to go back home. According to the Delhi government, they have received around four lakh requests to arrange their travel, since the permission was given by the centre allowing inter-state movement.

Of the four lakh people who registered on the e-portal, a total of 1.95 lakh are residents of Bihar and 1.84 lakh belong to Uttar Pradesh. Of the registrations received for Bihar, around 14,836 people are from Darbhanga, 14,355 registered for Madhubani, 11,156 for Sitamarhi, 11,707 want to go back to Muzaffarpur and 10,247 belonged to Katihar. Similarly, for UP, 14,914 migrants have registered to go back to Azamgarh, 13,279 are from Gorakhpur, 11,554 from Jaunpur, 8,103 migrants belong to Ambedkarnagar and 7,770 want to go back to Basti.

Most from Bihar, UP

