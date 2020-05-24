STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RML hospital dean tests positive for coronavirus

The Dean is now under home isolation and contact tracing has been initiated by hospital authorities.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Dr Rajeev Sood, who is looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospital, tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

He is now under home isolation and contact tracing has been initiated by hospital authorities.

"I have fever and mild upper respiratory infection and got myself tested for COVID-19. It came out positive. I am under home isolation now," Dr Sood, who is also the head of the department of urology, told PTI over phone.

