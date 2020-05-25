Follow health ministry norms on air travel: Delhi government

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Delhi government on Sunday directed officials to ensure compliance of the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines on domestic travel, according to an order.

Published: 25th May 2020

An Air India flight carrying 334 passengers leaves Chicago for India. Indian nationals stranded in various countries amid COVID-19 pandemic are being repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission

For representational purpose. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday directed officials to ensure compliance of the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines on domestic travel, according to an order.The order by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also said that the Delhi government’s Department of Health & Family Welfare may issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementation of these guidelines.

Domestic air passenger services are resuming from Monday after a two-month gap due to the lockdown.
The Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu  mobile application on their mobile devices and asking statesto ensure thermal screening at departure points of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

In its order, the Delhi government has directed the officials concerned to ensure compliance of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in “letter and spirit”.The Union Health Ministry said that states can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment.With domestic civil aviation set to resume from today, the Delhi airport will be handling around 380 flights on Monday, a senior official said.

With agency inputs

