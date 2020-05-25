STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia Millia Islamia organises online Eid Milan

Published: 25th May 2020 02:45 PM

People great each other while maintaining social distancing on Eid in Kolkata. (Photo|ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday organised an online Eid Milan through which teachers and staff members wished each other on the occasion of Eid amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown They exchanged greeting on Google Meet.

Professor Najma Akhtar, the varsity' vice-chancellor, said, "Feeling of intense joy marks the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated after a month's fasting and acts of worship performed with a spirit of discipline".

"But today's world combating COVID19 pandemic demands this festival to be the celebration of boundless spirit of kindness and charity, renunciation and sacrifice and profound love and compassion," she said.

The world which is struggling hard to brave the challenges posed by the oppressive pandemic urges upon us to form fresh bonds of kinship with people, Akhtar said in her message.

With a message to reach out to those in distress, she wished everyone ''Eid Mubarak''.

"May we live in the light of God's grace and blessings! It is only in consonance with austerities that we maintain social distancing and celebrate this Eid-ul-fitr joyfully with robust hopes in our hearts," the vice-chancellor said.

