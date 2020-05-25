STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Subdued Eid celebrations in Delhi as COVID-19 threat looms large

The Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said the Eid Namaz was offered at the mosque by him and around 15 to 16 members of the mosque's staff.

Published: 25th May 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

A man offers Namaz on Eid on a rooftop in front of Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

A man offers Namaz on Eid on a rooftop in front of Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eid celebrations were quiet this year in the national capital as people offered namaz at home with mosques and Eidgahs shut and greeted close ones online, amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The festive buzz was missing as there were no congregational prayers or community feasts.

The vast premises of the historical Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, where thousands offer the Eid Namaz normally, wore a deserted look with only the Shahi Imams and mosque staff attending traditional prayers.

The Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said the Eid Namaz was offered at the mosque by him and around 15 to 16 members of the mosque's staff.

People stayed at home and offered namaz as they did during Ramzan, he said.  People should serve those in need, including the ones affected by the disease.

The virus can be defeated by people through precautions like social distancing, he said in his message on Eid.

Forced to stay indoors due to the coronavirus threat, Shafique Alam, a school teacher and resident of Jamia Nagar, said, "I offered namaz at home along with my two brothers and our children".

"But the Eid Namaz at a local mosque was immensely missed as it used to be an occasion to meet friends and neighbours, hug them and revive the bonds of togetherness," he said.

The Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri mosque, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, said people were urged to maintain social distancing while celebrating Eid and avoid embracing others and shaking hands.

With the threat of the coronavirus infection looming large, people avoided customary visits to meet and greet friends and relatives on the occasion.

"I am sending messages greeting friends and relatives whom I used to visit on the occasion of Eid and enjoy the festival. Social media has become a bridge to connect people as we cannot move freely and mingle due to COVID-19," said Laxmi Nagar- based businessman Mohammad Asif.

The Old Delhi areas of Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran, which are centres of Eid festivities in the city, were also largely quiet with majority of shops shut and people staying home and celebrating the festival with their families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eidgah eid Jama Masjid
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp