What do brides want, with wedding photographer Sunny Dhiman

By Express News Service

Having been a fixture in this industry for the last 17 years and photographing weddings across the globe, Sunny Dhiman understands the importance of the priceless moments at wedding rituals and between the couple, and their friends and family. They believe in understanding what the client is seeking and then work to deliver the same with their expertise. Dhiman’s team of experienced photographers and videographers work under his direction to produce memories to be cherished for a lifetime.

PICTURE 1:

“The bride here is a Malaysian beauty queen and Ireland-based doctor, Kiren Dhillon, who tied the knot with her Delhi-based beau Mayank Kapoor. The wedding was intricately planned by the bride herself, who took care of all minute details. Since it was a Punjabi wedding, there was tons that needed her attention but amidst all the chaos we handed her a cup of coffee asked her to relax and then just sneaked her out of her makeup room, to take some shots just before she adorned her wedding outfit. Shot with Sony A7R III with 35mm lens.”

PICTURE 2:

“This picture just defines the joy and excitement of a bride to be who is just about to step into the new life. We do spend some time with the bride while she’s getting ready for her big day to capture her raw emotions and also take some bytes from her on how she’s feeling about the new beginning. So this was just during that. Shot with Canon 1DX Mark II with 50mm lens.”

Their works can be viewed at on sunnydhiman.com