STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

What do brides want, with wedding photographer Sunny Dhiman

They believe in understanding what the client is seeking and then work to deliver the same with their expertise.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding photographer Sunny Dhiman (inset) picks two of his best captures of bride Kiren Dhillion

Wedding photographer Sunny Dhiman (inset) picks two of his best captures of bride Kiren Dhillion

By Express News Service

Having been a fixture in this industry for the last 17 years and photographing weddings across the globe, Sunny Dhiman understands the importance of the priceless moments at wedding rituals and between the couple, and their friends and family. They believe in understanding what the client is seeking and then work to deliver the same with their expertise. Dhiman’s team of experienced photographers and videographers work under his direction to produce memories to be cherished for a lifetime.

PICTURE 1:
“The bride here is a Malaysian beauty queen and Ireland-based doctor, Kiren Dhillon, who tied the knot with her Delhi-based beau Mayank Kapoor. The wedding was intricately planned by the bride herself, who took care of all minute details. Since it was a Punjabi wedding, there was tons that needed her attention but amidst all the chaos we handed her a cup of coffee asked her to relax and then just sneaked her out of her makeup room, to take some shots just before she adorned her wedding outfit. Shot with Sony A7R III with 35mm lens.”

PICTURE 2:
“This picture just defines the joy and excitement of a bride to be who is just about to step into the new life. We do spend some time with the bride while she’s getting ready for her big day to capture her raw emotions and also take some bytes from her on how she’s feeling about the new beginning. So this was just during that. Shot with Canon 1DX Mark II with 50mm lens.”

Their works can be viewed at on sunnydhiman.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunny Dhiman wedding photography
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp