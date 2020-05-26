2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said 2,41,169 people have been sent back to their hometowns through 196 special trains from the national capital between May 7 and 25.

Speaking to the media, he also said that 18 trains carrying about 30,000 people will go on Tuesday.

"Because of the lockdown, the migrant labourers were already left without any job or income. The Delhi government ensured that those in Delhi should consider themselves as Delhi people. The Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) has requested everyone to stay back, but there were some people who wanted to go home," Sisodia said.

The first special train for migrants left on May 7 from Delhi.

"Between May 7 and May 25, 2,41,169 people, most from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have been sent to their homes in the 196 special trains," the Delhi Finance Minister said.

Among the total, 1.25 lakh people were from Bihar and 96,000 from Uttar Pradesh. People have also been sent to other states including Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

Sisodia said the Chief Minister is keeping an eye on the data and the movements of the people.

"People were brought for screening and were taken to railway stations. Our aim was that no one should walk to reach their homes."

Sisodia also said that in most of the cases, the payments were done by the Delhi government and not a single amount was charged from the migrants.

"We request that people should wait for their turn. At least 2,500 camps are distributing food and about 10 lakh people are provided food."

Thousands of migrants are stuck in big cities with no money or jobs after the sudden announcement of the lockdown in March. Now, they are being sent to their homes on trains by the Centre.