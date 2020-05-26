AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal seeks bail in doctor's suicide case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking bail in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in the national capital last month.

A 52-year-old doctor residing in Durga Vihar in south Delhi had allegedly committed suicide on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held the legislator responsible for taking the extreme step.

In the bail plea, Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, claimed that the allegations against him are completely false, fabricated and that he had no role in the suicide of the deceased.

He added that as a public representative, he is equally pained by the death of the person.

Jarwal was arrested on May 9 after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him pursuant to a police complaint by the doctor's son.

The victim and accused were involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board.

The Delhi Police alleged that the legislator and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

The police said during the investigation, a big nexus was found between water-tanker owners and Jarwal.