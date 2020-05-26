STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal seeks bail in doctor's suicide case

A 52-year-old doctor residing in Durga Vihar in south Delhi had allegedly committed suicide on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held the legislator responsible for taking the extreme step.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking bail in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in the national capital last month.

A 52-year-old doctor residing in Durga Vihar in south Delhi had allegedly committed suicide on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held the legislator responsible for taking the extreme step.

In the bail plea, Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, claimed that the allegations against him are completely false, fabricated and that he had no role in the suicide of the deceased.

He added that as a public representative, he is equally pained by the death of the person.

Jarwal was arrested on May 9 after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him pursuant to a police complaint by the doctor's son.

The victim and accused were involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board.

The Delhi Police alleged that the legislator and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

The police said during the investigation, a big nexus was found between water-tanker owners and Jarwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakash Jarwal doctor suicide case
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp