Arrest of two Pinjra Tod activists is political vendetta: Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Monday condemned the arrest of two Pinjra Tod activists by Delhi Police for anti-CAA protests in the national capital and termed it as “political vendetta”.

Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita were members of Pinjra Tod, a collective of women students and alumni of colleges across Delhi. They were arrested on Saturday in connection with a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jaffrabad area in February.Both the women are students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Kalita, who is pursuing M.Phil, is from Assam.

The former Assam CM wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the two women be released immediately. “You know yourself that great agitations are going on all over the country against CAA and CAA violets the principle of Constitution and also goes against the Assam Accord,” he said in the letter. “We have no doubt this is nothing but political vendetta and attempt to suppress their fundamental right.”

The Constitution has given the right to agitate against the decision of the government and the two women did nothing wrong, he said.