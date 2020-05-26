COVID-19: Govt wants metro train services to start soon, says Delhi Transport Minister

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon, said state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday.

"There is no confirmation yet on the resumption of Delhi Metro rail services. But whenever such a direction comes, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations to resume operations. Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon, " the state Transport Minister said.



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

"We would require a minimum of 2-day advance notice for restarting the metro services," he added.

During the lockdown, trains are being tested to ascertain whether the systems are working properly or not, added the Minister.

Talking about the current situation of the migrant workers, the Minister said, "About 1,200-1,500 DTC buses are involved in transporting migrant labourers to the railway station".