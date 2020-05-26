National Organisation for Social Empowerment offers helping hand to poor, needy

By Express News Service

The National Organisation for Social Empowerment (or National NGO), a non-profit organisation, has come forward to help the poor and needy in every possible way in this pandemic. The NGO was established by Amandeep Singh and Sparsh Maheshwari, who have devoted their lives to the noble cause of helping the poor and downtrodden people.

For the poor and underprivileged in India, hunger is a bigger concern than COVID-19. “The NGO is distributing hygienic food every day to around 700 people in our area,” said Bilal Khan, a resident of Jaitpur. Aamna, another resident of Jaitpur, who can’t speak, expressed her feelings through actions and thanked the NGO for providing ration as her husband, who is a wage worker, went to work on March 21 and hasn’t come back home due to the lockdown.

Singh and Maheshwari issued a joint statement: “Our main mission is to be an equal opportunity provider for the upliftment of the underprivileged and persons with special ability by providing them timely education, shelter, food, medical support, care and confidence.”

The organisation is helping the underprivileged day and night to ensure food, aid, and medical supplies are delivered to them. They are also putting water tanks and washbasins near slum areas and educating people about Coronavirus. Apart from this, the National NGO is also providing accommodation facilities in their Sewa Bhawan to the poor and vulnerable people who are stuck in Delhi and don’t have any place to live in these hard times.

To protect the underprivileged people of our community from Coronavirus, National NGO is working continuously on the grassroots level and providing them with nutritious food.

In a nutshell

