STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Panic being triggered by the Gandhis: West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma

The Congress retaliated to Verma’s assault, asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to answer people over the issues of migrant workers’ plight and “unplanned lockdown”.

Published: 26th May 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma( File Pic)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma targeted the Gandhi family on Monday, saying Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be “quarantined” till the lockdown ends in order to stop them from triggering “panic” among people already hit by the pandemic.

The Congress retaliated to Verma’s assault, asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to answer people over the issues of migrant workers’ plight and “unplanned lockdown”, instead of personal attacks on its leaders.
Verma said since the lockdown was imposed in the country on March 25, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were “finding faults” in it and triggering panic among people, who are already facing challenges on many fronts.

“Now they have started declaring the lockdown as a failure and triggering panic at a time when people are already troubled due to the disease and loss of livelihood. I think they should be quarantined till the lockdown ends for working  like a virus,” said Verma.

The top Congress leadership has been critical of the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the pandemic and more so after lakhs of migrant workers started moving from urban centres to their home states across the country.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said as a responsible Member of Parliament, Verma should ask the government why lakhs of migrants have been forced to go through this humanitarian crisis, if the lockdown is a success.

“Instead of attacking our leaders, he should also tell people why our economy is destroyed, people have lost their means of livelihood and still the cases of coronavirus are rising, if the lockdown has been so effective,” he said.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parvesh Verma Gandhi family Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadrs coronavirus COVID 19 BJP Congress
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp