This Delhi-based rock band duo pay musical tribute to COVID crusaders

Raghav Raja and Rohit Joshi of Nazm, a rock band which specialises in Sufi, Bollywood, folk and alternative rock music are visiting hospitals, clinics and other medical centres.

Raghav Raja and Rohit Joshi pay musical tribute to those in the frontline of battle against COVID-19.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a unique way to thank covid crusaders including police personnel, health workers and doctors, two members of a Delhi-based rock band are paying a musical tribute to express gratitude for front line foot soldiers in fight against Covid-19 in Haridwar of Uttarakhand. 

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Senthyl Aboodai Krishan, who gave permission to the duo to perform at police stations, said, "Both of them are talented and passionate. They came to us with request for brief performances in police stations. Their intentions are pure as they mean well. Their effort has been encouraging for all of us."

Raghav Raja and Rohit Joshi of Nazm, a rock band which specialises in Sufi, Bollywood, folk and alternative rock music are visiting hospitals, clinics and other medical centres to stage live musical performances for the Covid-19 warriors. 

"We thought to do something for our doctors and health workers who are on the front line in this fight. Paying a musical tribute to them was the best we could come up with for now. This is the least we could do for them, " said Raghav Raja. 

Raghav, a vocalist, and Rohit, a guitarist returned to their home district Haridwar when the lockdown was imposed in March.

The duo have performed across India as well as abroad including Dubai.

Fondly known as 2-R in Vivek Vihar locality, they both have been writing, composing and performing songs, devotional prayers and occasions like birthdays and marriages for years now.

Anusha, Raghav's sister and another member of the band said, "They both have been involved in creating music for more than 10-years now. This decision was taken by them to contribute and do their bit in fight against Coronavirus epidemic."

Dr Saroj Naithani, chief medical officer of Haridwar said, "They both are very thoughtful. To come up something like this shows their considerate nature and respect towards Covid warriors. This instills confidence in health workers, doctors."

