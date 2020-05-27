STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
90% students not ready for online open book exams: Delhi University Teachers Union

The online survey was conducted after the university announced online exams for final semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A majority of Delhi University students are not prepared for the Online Open Book Examinations to be conducted by the university from July 1 to July 31, a survey conducted by DU Teachers Union (DUTA) has found. Nearly 90 percent of the 50,000 students surveyed opposed the open book exams saying online exams at home was not possible and they were not ready to give the examinations in such difficult times, `according to DUTA

The online survey was conducted after the university announced online exams for final semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As per the data shared by DUTA, only 28 percent of students attended more than 50 percent, online classes, 74 percent do not have laptops and access to the internet and 56 percent do not have study materials/notes and books to prepare for the exams.

Nearly 50 percent of DU students are from outside Delhi with limited access to resources. Almost 50 percent students reported not receiving any study material or inability to access it while 38 percent have not been able to access material even if it has been provided, reveals the data. A large number of students said studying on smartphones limited comprehension and was stressful.

Survey participants: In the online survey 86.8 percent participants are regular course students while 7 per cent respondents are pursuing correspondence courses.

