Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Baijal calls for ramping up of COVID-19 facilities

In a meeting with top officials, Baijal directs for immediate removal of all ‘bottlenecks’

Published: 27th May 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Baijal on Tuesday advised the Delhi government’s health department to analyse the coronavirus trend of the last 10-15 days and devise a strategy for future management.

In a meeting held with top officials, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Baijal took stock of the  capacity of medical infrastructure and directed the officials to immediately remove ‘bottlenecks’ in the system.

Delhi government which is trying to stop the rising number of coronavirus deaths informed in the meeting that the ‘Case Fatality Rate’ in Delhi is 1.96 percent in comparison to the national average of 2.57 per cent. This will bring some respite to Chief Minister Kejriwal who earlier said that reducing the number of deaths is his priority right now.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, approximately 288 people have died till date due to the deadly virus in the national capital. In the meeting, the status of lab reporting (As per ICMR portal) was also discussed. As on May 25, a total 34 labs are functional for Covid-19 testing and  the total number of cumulative tests conducted till date are 1,74,469. The case positivity rate currently stands at 8.06 per cent.

Increasing the number of testing and isolating the infected has been the strategy to fight this highly contagious disease of all the governments.Delhi had created over 100 containment zones at one point of time to limit the spread.This was done after more than three cases were found in a particular area.
Among other points ramping up medical infrastructures, ensure availability of hospital beds and oxygenation facilities were discussed.

Monitoring of containment zones should be dynamic for focused action, the Lieutenant -Governor advised all the officials in the meeting.At present 4,462 beds, 429 ICU beds, 343 ventilators and 2,632 Oxygen supported beds are available in the Covid hospitals in Delhi and  19 Covid care centres (CCC) are functional in the national capital with a capacity of 5,716 beds.

