STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Five-day-old infant, mother discharged after being declared asymptomatic in Delhi

The baby is the youngest to be infected with the virus and the duo has now been advised by doctors at the hospital to self-isolate at home  .

Published: 27th May 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A five-day-old baby who had tested positive for coronavirus after being delivered at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has been discharged from the hospital after showing no symptoms of Covid-19. The baby is the youngest to be infected with the virus and the duo has now been advised by doctors at the hospital to self-isolate at home.

The mother of the child who is also COVID positive delivered the baby on May 13. Based on the guidelines of the central government, the woman was tested for the virus whose results came positive after the delivery was done. A team of doctors by Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), including Dr. Tapas Bandopadhyay, Dr. Rahul Chaudhary, Dr. Sushil Chaudhary, and Dr. Abhinav was formed to conduct the delivery.

“The woman had no symptoms. The baby who was also tested after five days on May 18 also tested positive. However, it was important to have the baby breastfed, The mother is carrying out all precautionary steps such as wearing masks and gloves before proceeding with lactation,” Dr Rahul Chaudhary, Assistant Professor, RML Hospital said.

Three days after testing positive and showing no symptoms, the duo was discharged from the hospital and is currently under home isolation. Both the mother and child are being tracked twice a day by a medical team.

When asked whether there is any risk involved over the newborn and the mother, Dr Rahul explained that it is necessary to continue with the breastfeeding following all precaution as the child appeared to be out of danger despite being positive as the virus remains confined in the upper part of the nose or mouth.
“The child will be tested again after 14 days. Rest course of action will be taken thereafter,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
five day infant coronavirus coronavirus COVID 19 asymptomatic
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp