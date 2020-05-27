STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hottest May Day: Delhi burns at 46°C; Palam records 47.6°C

Some respite from the blistering heat is expected on Thursday due to a fresh western disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels.

Published: 27th May 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Not that Delhi sizzled any less, but this electronic board erreneously displays the temperature as 48 degrees on Tuesday

Not that Delhi sizzled any less, but this electronic board erreneously displays the temperature as 48 degrees on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was the hottest May day in Delhi in 18 years on Tuesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the last time mercury at the Safdarjung weather station touched the 46-degree-mark was on May 19, 2002.

Palam scorched at 47.6 degree Celsius — six degrees above normal — equalling the previous record of May 18, 2010 for the area. The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar recorded maximum temperatures at 45.4 degrees and 46.8 degrees respectively.

In large areas, a ‘heat wave’ is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees for two consecutive days and ‘severe heat wave’ is when the mercury touches 47 degrees for two days on the trot. In small areas like Delhi, heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day. Some respite from the blistering heat is expected on Thursday due to a fresh western disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels. Dust storm and thunderstorm is likely over the NCR on Friday-Saturday.

Stormy relief
Dust storm and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 60 kmph is likely over NCR on Friday and Saturday, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, IMD’s regional forecasting centre

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hottest May Day Hottest Delhi Day Summer
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp