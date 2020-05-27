STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parts of north and southeast Delhi declared as new containment zones

Parts of north and southeast Delhi have been declared as containment zones after around a dozen Covid-19 cases were detected in the last two days, officials said on Tuesday.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:09 AM

The total number of containment zones in the national capital stands at 91

By Express News Service

Authorities in North Delhi issued a containment zone order for a police colony in Narela on Monday after three cases of the coronavirus were reported from there.On Tuesday, some localities in Kotla Mubarakpur in southeast Delhi were declared as containment zones in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Buffer zones will be enforced. Stringent monitoring of sanitisation will be done, an official said.
In Narela’’s Swantantra Nagar, North District Magistrate Deepak Shinde directed authorities to put restrictions in six streets — 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 5A and 5B.

Shinde directed the Narela SDM and the SHO to not allow residents living in these localities move out of their houses, and ensure doorstep delivery of essential commodities.“Non-compliance of this order shall attract penal action as per the Disaster Management Act... and penal provisions of the IPC,” Shinde said in the order.

On Monday, the district administration had also issued a containment order for some localities in north Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.Meanwhile, Jameela Masjid Baoli in Mehrauli has been de-contained by the South Delhi district administration.

Earlier sealed off zones
According to an order issued by Mehrauli SDM Sonalika Jiwani, no case of Covid has been detected in Jameela Masjid Baoli in the last 28 days. Earlier, the authorities had declared Nirankari Gali, Nakshtra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Rawan Wali Gali, Thane Wali Gali, and Jameela Masjid Boali as containment zones

With PTI inputs

