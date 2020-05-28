STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Capital’s power demand touches season’s highest

As per Delhi’s State Load Dispatch Centre figures, the peak power demand of the city was recorded at 5464 MW at 11.20 pm on Tuesday.

Published: 28th May 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, bulb

Power demand has been increasing in the capital this summer. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power demand of the national capital surged to the season’s highest so far to 5464 MW on Tuesday night, amid an intense heatwave gripping the city, discom officials said.

Pushed by the sweltering heat and resumption of commercial and industrial activities, Delhi’s peak power demand has also increased by over 32 per cent since easing of lockdown restrictions on May 18, they said on Wednesday.

As per Delhi’s State Load Dispatch Centre figures, the peak power demand of the city was recorded at 5464 MW at 11.20 pm on Tuesday.

“This is the third consecutive day when Delhi’s peak power demand pipped last year’s peak on corresponding days,” the officials said.

Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 5464 MW on Tuesday night, the season’s highest. It is marginally more than the peak power demand (5236 MW) recorded on May 26, 2019.’     

On May 24 and 25, at 5286 MW, and 5385 MW, respectively, the national capital’s peak power demand was higher than last year’s peak power demand of 5094 MW and 5107 MW on corresponding days.

The BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand of 2542 MW and 1174 MW respectively with overall demand peaking at 5464 MW on Tuesday night, said a BSES spokesperson.                            

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSES
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp