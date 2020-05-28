Capital’s power demand touches season’s highest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power demand of the national capital surged to the season’s highest so far to 5464 MW on Tuesday night, amid an intense heatwave gripping the city, discom officials said.

Pushed by the sweltering heat and resumption of commercial and industrial activities, Delhi’s peak power demand has also increased by over 32 per cent since easing of lockdown restrictions on May 18, they said on Wednesday.

As per Delhi’s State Load Dispatch Centre figures, the peak power demand of the city was recorded at 5464 MW at 11.20 pm on Tuesday.

“This is the third consecutive day when Delhi’s peak power demand pipped last year’s peak on corresponding days,” the officials said.

Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 5464 MW on Tuesday night, the season’s highest. It is marginally more than the peak power demand (5236 MW) recorded on May 26, 2019.’



On May 24 and 25, at 5286 MW, and 5385 MW, respectively, the national capital’s peak power demand was higher than last year’s peak power demand of 5094 MW and 5107 MW on corresponding days.

The BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand of 2542 MW and 1174 MW respectively with overall demand peaking at 5464 MW on Tuesday night, said a BSES spokesperson.

