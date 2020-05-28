STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police to file chargesheets against 536 Tablighi Jamaat members from three nations

Till now, the police has already filed chargesheets against 374 foreigners from 32 countries.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:23 AM

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police will file 12 chargesheets against 536 Tablighi Jamaat members from three countries, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said the charges against the Tablighi Jamaat members pertain to violation of visa rules, government guidelines regarding the Epidemic Disease Act and acting negligently in a way that was likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

The Tablighi Jamaat, a religious organisation in Nizamuddin in South Delhi, had allegedly organized a congregation in March in violation of mass gatherings.

The Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin Markaz (centre) had become a coronavirus hotspot in the national capital.

