STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DMRC kicks off preparations for first Metrolite corridor in capital

The length of the new Metro will be 45 metres with 3 coaches and it will run at a speed of 60 kmph.

Published: 28th May 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | DMRC)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the pre-liminary preparations for the first Metrolite corridor from Kirti Nagar to Bamnaoli village. Tenders has been floated for topographical survey and geo-technical investigation work.

The line will be a light rail transit system akin to a tram. The idea behind the new light rail system is to reach out to those areas where frequency of public transport is lower. However, DMRC will provide fencing on both sides of the corridor. DMRC thinks that if the road shared with other modes of vehicles then the speed of Metrolite would have reduced.

The 20-km-long corridor from Kirti Nagar to Bamnaoli Village (ECC Dwarka Sector 25)  will have 21 stations. Of this,  16 stations spread over 11.85 km will be at grade (run on surface alongside the road) and 5 stations spread on 6.64 km will be elevated.

The distance between each stations will be around 1 km. The corridor will have 21 stations including Saraswati Garden, Mayapuri bus depot, Mayapuri, Hari Nagar, Tihar Jail, Shiv puri, Dabri Village, Sitapuri extension, Mahavir Enclave and Dwarka Court.

The length of the new Metro will be 45 metres with 3 coaches and it will run at a speed of 60 kmph. The Lite Rail Corridor (LRT) stations will be open like bus shelters and are expected to have an open ticketing system.

“The plan is to operate like a bus transit system. The ticketing will be open, a driver and conductor will be present to help the passengers buy tickets. Moreover, the LRT will be cheaper than the Metro,” said a DMRC official.

The official also added that the areas the corridor covers do not have easy connectivity to the Metro. “The Metrolite will also pose as a last-mile connectivity and will provide better transport facility to the areas lacking good public transport facility,” he added.

Bus-like system
Stations will be open like bus shelters and have an open ticketing system

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp