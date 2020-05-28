DMRC kicks off preparations for first Metrolite corridor in capital

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the pre-liminary preparations for the first Metrolite corridor from Kirti Nagar to Bamnaoli village. Tenders has been floated for topographical survey and geo-technical investigation work.

The line will be a light rail transit system akin to a tram. The idea behind the new light rail system is to reach out to those areas where frequency of public transport is lower. However, DMRC will provide fencing on both sides of the corridor. DMRC thinks that if the road shared with other modes of vehicles then the speed of Metrolite would have reduced.

The 20-km-long corridor from Kirti Nagar to Bamnaoli Village (ECC Dwarka Sector 25) will have 21 stations. Of this, 16 stations spread over 11.85 km will be at grade (run on surface alongside the road) and 5 stations spread on 6.64 km will be elevated.

The distance between each stations will be around 1 km. The corridor will have 21 stations including Saraswati Garden, Mayapuri bus depot, Mayapuri, Hari Nagar, Tihar Jail, Shiv puri, Dabri Village, Sitapuri extension, Mahavir Enclave and Dwarka Court.

The length of the new Metro will be 45 metres with 3 coaches and it will run at a speed of 60 kmph. The Lite Rail Corridor (LRT) stations will be open like bus shelters and are expected to have an open ticketing system.

“The plan is to operate like a bus transit system. The ticketing will be open, a driver and conductor will be present to help the passengers buy tickets. Moreover, the LRT will be cheaper than the Metro,” said a DMRC official.

The official also added that the areas the corridor covers do not have easy connectivity to the Metro. “The Metrolite will also pose as a last-mile connectivity and will provide better transport facility to the areas lacking good public transport facility,” he added.

