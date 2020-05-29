STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP slams AAP government over water shortage in capital

The BJP on Thursday lashed out at Delhi government over violations in social distancing norms caused by ‘water scarcity’ in city.

Published: 29th May 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:13 AM

By Express News Service

Criticising the government for its alleged failure to deal the ‘worsening’ water woes, party’s spokesperson and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said there are several posh colonies, which never faced shortage but after Delhi Jal Board diverted the pipelines, they are also reeling under the crisis.

“For last 40-50 days, city residents have been drinking water from the tankers. People were promised free water but today they are buying water for survival,” she said.  

Hitting out at CM Kejriwal, the BJP leader said he must tell what action his government is taking against tanker mafias. “In the time of coronavirus, people need to wash their hands to avoid infection and have to maintain cleanliness. With no water, how will they protect themselves?” she said.

Lekhi also expressed concern over crowding around the water tankers. “People are so stricken for water that they did not even care about social distancing when the tankers arrive. They gather in violation of social distancing norms,” said the MP.

