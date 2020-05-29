Delhi sees record 1,024 new COVID-19 positive cases 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 cases in the national capital crossed the 16,000 mark on Thursday as the number of new cases went above 1,000 for the first time in a single day.

As per the daily health bulletin issued on Thursday, Delhi saw 1,024 new positive cases. On Wednesday, almost 800 cases were reported in the city. Also, 13 more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 316. But all these deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the total 16,281 cases, 7,495 people have recovered while there are 8,470 active cases. In just 10 days, the cases have surged from 10,000 to 16,000.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a daily review meeting with officers of health department, DGHS, CDMOs and medical directors of dedicated Delhi government hospitals for COVID-19 to review the emerging situation in the city.

District wise nodal officers from Health Department have been nominated, to coordinate with nodal officers of revenue department for the supply of essential items to corona patient’s families under home isolation.

Haryana border sealed

The Haryana government ordered its borders to with Delhi to be sealed again. “I have again issued orders that in the districts adjoining Delhi, no leniency should be shown. Eighty per cent of cases are from the districts adjoining Delhi,” said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. Even the arterial roads, including those through villages, will be sealed.

“The decision to seal all the inner and village roads connecting these districts with Delhi has to be taken because a lot of traffic movement has been noticed on these roads. Thus, the orders to immediately seal all such roads was taken and directions have been issued to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Vij added.However, the movement of those falling in the categories exempted by the Delhi High Court and the Centre would be allowed.