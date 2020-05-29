STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eeb Allay Ooo!, Nasir, at global film festival

The We Are One Global Flim Festival was announced after several international festivals were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Published: 29th May 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Nasir'



By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

The Jio MAMI 22nd Mumbai Film Festival has unviled its line-up for We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The selections from India are: Prateek Vats' Eeb Allay Ooo!, Arun Karthick's Nasir, Shaan Vyas' Natkhat (short) and Atul Mongia's Awake (short film).The online festival, which includes programming from Cannes, Berlin, Locarno and Sundance and others, will run exclusively on YouTube from May 29 to June 7.

Talking about the line-up, MAMI’s artistic director Smriti Kiran said, “Eeb Allay Ooo!, Natkhat, Nasir, and Awake, represent urgent, relevant and diverse aspects of India and the world. The apathy towards the migrant workers, the mindless devastation of communal violence, deep-rooted patriarchy, ideas of love and possession will find resonance across continents.”

The We Are One Global Flim Festival was announced after several international festivals were cancelled due to COVID-19. The 10-day digital event will feature over 100 films co-curated by 21 leading festivals from 35 countries.

Deepika Padukone, Chairperson, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, said, “The We Are One initiative by Tribeca Enterprises is a humble and sincere attempt to bring about some relief to audiences across continents. We, at MAMI, are deeply pained to see the devastation around us and feel honoured to stand with our global community in this time of monumental crisis.”

Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo! had won the Golden Gateway Award at last year’s MAMI. Speaking about the selection, Prateek Vats said it was an absolute honour to be selected by MAMI for We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

“At a time of global distress, an endeavour like this is commendable and on behalf of our entire team, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the partner festivals for their efforts and support,” he added.

