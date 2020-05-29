STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDMC HQ sealed after new cases emerge

The civic body’s main server and control and command centre are also situated at its headquarters.

view of headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC Palika Kendra which was sealed for sanitization after five employees tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Thursday.

view of headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC Palika Kendra which was sealed for sanitization after five employees tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), situated in Lutyen’s Delhi, has sealed its 21-storey headquarters at Sansad Marg and an office complex — Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place near Gole Market after seven more employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Both premises will remain shut for another 48 hours until they are completely sanitised. With new cases being reported on Wednesday and Thursday, the count of NDMC staff infected with the virus in now up to nine. Additionally, the council has also asked at least 14 more workers, who were in touch with positive patients, to remain home quarantine.

“An extensive disinfection drive has already begun at offices, which is done thrice a day. The civil engineering department (building maintenance division) and public health department are carrying out an extensive drive,” said an NDMC official.

A team of 20 health workers sprayed 100-litre disinfectant and sodium hypochlorite solution was also used as a disinfectant.

“About 4,000 litres water with bleach through water tanker were used. This exercise has been carried out in addition to daily disinfection of building by the civil engineering department through an outsourced agency,” said the official.

