Webinar on stress

Students shared the challenges they are facing during the process of online learning and received various suggestions and strategies to overcome those.

Sanskriti University organised a webinar on “Handling Stress during Pandemic” for its students and staff members. The session was conducted by eminent psychologist Satish Kaushik with the aim to equip students and staff members in managing stress and keeping themselves free of anxiety issues. Vice Chancellor Dr Rana Singh also attended the session.

While interacting with audience, Kaushik said, "Stress and anxiety are the natural outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic that has spread to all the nations of the world and has affected more than 2.6 million people. Stress begins to manifest itself when we do not deal with it. Stress and anxiety are when people appear worried, withdrawn, detached and stop communicating." The five key points to handle the stress are: acknowledging your feelings, taking care of your physical health, maintaining your day-to-day activities in a proper routine, staying emotionally connected with your family and friends and, last but not the least, setting limit to the time spent on watching news on TV and social media.

