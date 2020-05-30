STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Chaos at Delhi border with Gurugram

A large number of officer-goers were caught in the traffic jam and hit out at the state governments.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Long serpentine queues of vehicles were seen throughout the day at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday

Long serpentine queues of vehicles were seen throughout the day at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday | SHEKHAR YADAV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters faced a harrowing time because of chaos and massive traffic jams at Delhi’s entry points with Gurugram and Ghaziabad as borders were sealed in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Following the Haryana government’s decision on Thursday, Gurugram police sealed the Delhi-Gurugram-Sirhaul border on National Highway 8, Chakkarpur border on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, old Delhi road at Kapashera and other stretches connecting the national capital.

A large number of officer-goers were caught in the traffic jam and hit out at the state governments. “The sealing was a sudden decision. They should implement such directives a day before. Due to this sudden notification, people were badly affected. The police was unclear on border. I come under essential services, but was stuck in a long queue as there was no separate lane. There was a lot of confusion,” said a Jyoti, a government employee who travels to Delhi for work from Gurugram.

A person travelling from Delhi to Gurugram said, “This is harassment. The sealing decision was taken at night and there was no public announcement. The police first allowed only car users, but when people protested, they sealed border completely.” “My mother is a senior citizen and I have to drop her to the airport. Do I need to get any pass, documents?” a Twitter user posted.

Delhi Traffic Police alerts motorists
Traffic restrictions have been strictly imposed on Gurgaon- Delhi borders in view of Covid-19, the Delhi Traffic Police said. Only essential services and movement pass holders will be allowed as per MHA guidelines and Delhi HC orders, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Gurugram border
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp