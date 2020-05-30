Chaos at Delhi border with Gurugram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters faced a harrowing time because of chaos and massive traffic jams at Delhi’s entry points with Gurugram and Ghaziabad as borders were sealed in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Following the Haryana government’s decision on Thursday, Gurugram police sealed the Delhi-Gurugram-Sirhaul border on National Highway 8, Chakkarpur border on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, old Delhi road at Kapashera and other stretches connecting the national capital.

A large number of officer-goers were caught in the traffic jam and hit out at the state governments. “The sealing was a sudden decision. They should implement such directives a day before. Due to this sudden notification, people were badly affected. The police was unclear on border. I come under essential services, but was stuck in a long queue as there was no separate lane. There was a lot of confusion,” said a Jyoti, a government employee who travels to Delhi for work from Gurugram.

A person travelling from Delhi to Gurugram said, “This is harassment. The sealing decision was taken at night and there was no public announcement. The police first allowed only car users, but when people protested, they sealed border completely.” “My mother is a senior citizen and I have to drop her to the airport. Do I need to get any pass, documents?” a Twitter user posted.

Delhi Traffic Police alerts motorists

Traffic restrictions have been strictly imposed on Gurgaon- Delhi borders in view of Covid-19, the Delhi Traffic Police said. Only essential services and movement pass holders will be allowed as per MHA guidelines and Delhi HC orders, it said.