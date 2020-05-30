STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Health experts back Delhi government's move to reserve beds in private facilities

Published: 30th May 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 isolation ward at a hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Last week, the Delhi government had ordered the private hospitals in the state to reserve 20 percent of their beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in view on the increasing number of fresh cases.

While the decision has drawn praise from health experts, claiming that it will improvise the private healthcare sector, some apprehensions remain over the chance of the infection spreading, especially among non-Covid patients.

“More and more patients are going to come and there is a need for early detection and treatment. Every patient cannot be treated at government facilities. Some may prefer to go to private hospitals. It is a good decision and should be improvised properly. It will benefit the community,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, director, head of the department of community medicine, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

“Private hospitals were not taking any Covid patients initially and some remained closed. The Delhi government will also have to appoint a nodal officer in each private hospital to keep a track of the service being provided. The hospitals need to extra cautious while handling such cases,” added Dr Kishore.

Another eminent city-based public health expert lauded the decision and added that the decision will help the overburdened government hospitals.

“In the private sector there is more manpower, better resources. The public will have some sort of assurance. Therefore, private facilities should be utilised. Also, the government asking for reservation of beds is a call to be prepared, cases will surge,” the expert stated.

However, the expert also spoke out about how the order could have an adverse impact amongst other patients.

“The infection prevention protocols have to be followed meticulously. No contact must ben there between Covid and non-Covid patients. This must be assured,” the health expert added.

Association of Healthcare Providers (India) have suggested abstaining from mixing Covid and non-Covid patients as well.

