Delhi government declares GTB Hospital as designated COVID-19 hospital

The Medical Superintendent of the GTB hospital has been asked to convert 500 beds of the hospital as designated COVID hospital by June 2.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has declared Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital as designated COVID-19 hospital for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of the coronavirus.

It is the fifth hospital to be declared a designated COVID hospital in the national capital.

The four hospitals declared as COVID-19 hospitals include Lok Nayak Hospital with a capacity of 2000 beds, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (500 beds), Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital (200) and Satyavadi Raja Harish Chander Hospital (200).

"To augment the availability of beds in designated COVID hospitals of Delhi government, it has been decided to declare GTB hospital with 500 beds (in the partial area) as designated COVID hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases of the disease," the order said.

As per the orders, the Medical Superintendent of the GTB hospital has been asked to convert 500 beds of the hospital as designated COVID hospital by June 2.

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,73,763, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.With as many as 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971.

Among the states, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected with 62,228 COVID-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (20,246), Delhi (17,386) and Gujarat (15,934).

