Delhi government designates five hotels to increase capacity of COVID-19-dedicated hospitals 

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday linked five hotels to existing COVID-19-dedicated hospitals in a bid to increase the number of beds even as the total tally of cases jumped to more than 17,000, authorities said. The five hotels are Hotel Crown Plaza (Batra Hospital), Hotel Surya (Indraprastha Apollo Hospital), Hotel Sidhartha (Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital), Hotel Jivitesh (Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital) and Hotel Sheraton (Max hospital), authorities said.

Also, two hospitals — Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Satyavadi Raja Harish Chander Hospital — both under Delhi government will now be designated Covid-19 facilities with a bed capacity of 200 each. The medical superintendents of these hospitals have been directed to convert by July 2.

“The admitted general patients will be transferred in nearby state government and private hospitals where specialised treatment is required. The bills of the private hospital shall be paid by the Delhi government at Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) rates,” read the order.

The GTB Hospital has also been directed to convert 500 beds for Covid-19 purpose. The hospital will be partially allotted for Covid care.The hotels will be utilised to admit positive patients.

“In case, the condition of such a patient become serious during their stay in the hotel, the patient shall be transferred/admitted to the attached private hospital at its schedule rates. The hotel shall provide regular hotel services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients at the price not greater than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotels and Rs 4,000 four and three-star hotels per day per person,” read the order.

The Delhi Health Department said patients with mild symptoms or pre-symptomatic cases are allowed to be “home quarantined”, and such people will be allowed to quarantine themselves at 10 designated hotels on a payment basis.

These facilities include luxury hotels like Hotel Le Meridien, J W Marriott Hotel, Vivanta by Taj and Sheraton Hotel, the order said. Le Meridien and J W Marriott will charge a tariff of Rs 4,000 plus taxes. Other hotels like Holiday Inn and Sheraton Hotel will charge Rs 3,100 and taxes for single occupancy and Rs 4,000 and taxes for double occupancy, the order said.