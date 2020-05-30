STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jamia violence: Court extends interim bail of local leader Ashu Khan by 45 days 

Additional District Judge Vipin Kumar Rai granted the interim relief to Khan in two cases related to the violent protests at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Published: 30th May 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia Protest

Policemen patrol outside the Jamia Milia University after the violence at the univerityfollowing a protest against new Citizenship law, at Jamia in New Delhi on Sunday. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday extended by 45 days the interim bail of local leader Ashu Khan who was arrested for allegedly rioting and instigating a mob during anti-CAA protests here on December 15 last year.

Additional District Judge Vipin Kumar Rai granted the interim relief to Khan in two cases related to the violent protests at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

The court directed him not to tamper with evidence or leave the country without its permission.

Khan was earlier granted interim bail in the case in April.

The court had taken note of the decision of a high-powered committee that undertrial prisoners involved in offences punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment be granted interim bail in an effort to decongest overcrowded prisons in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Advocates Asghar Khan and Tahir Khan, appearing for Khan, had told the court that he has been falsely implicated in the case and should be granted interim bail because of the possible threat of coronavirus in congested prisons.

"There is also a possible threat of transmission and fatal consequences of coronavirus and it is very necessary that prisons must ensure maximum possible distancing amongst the prisoners, including undertrials.

Social distancing is practically not possible as the prisons are overcrowded and hence accused (Ashu Khan) be released on bail," the counsel had said.

Advocate Tariq Nasir, also appearing for the local leader, said Khan was exercising his fundamental right and criticising the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as they are against the spirit of Constitution.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the CAA near Jamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire.

Later, police entered Jamia and allegedly fired tear gas shells and baton-charged students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamia violence JMU Ashu Khan CAA protests Delhi Police
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp