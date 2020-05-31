New Delhi records highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 1,295 fresh cases

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 19,844, as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 473, authorities said.

The previous single-ay highest spike of 1,163 fresh cases was recorded on May 30.

This is the first time in Delhi when more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.



In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 473 and the total number of cases mounted to 19,844.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 18,549, including 416 deaths.