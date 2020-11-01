STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

At 40 per cent, stubble burning contribution in Delhi's pollution soars to season's high

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said 3,216 farm fires were spotted over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Published: 01st November 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning

Image of stubble burning used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution rose to 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season, according to a central government air quality monitoring agency.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said 3,216 farm fires were spotted over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday. The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution was 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season. It was 32 per cent on Saturday, 19 per cent on Friday and 36 per cent on Thursday, the second highest this season so far.

Last year, the stubble contribution to the national capital’s pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1, according to SAFAR data. Satellite imagery showed a large, dense cluster of fire dots covering Punjab, parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.    

SAFAR said air quality has not improved much despite improved ventilation due to high stubble-related intrusion and trapping of pollutants during night time due to low wintertime boundary layer height.
“However, it has not deteriorated further despite favourable North-North-Westerly boundary level wind direction. The highly favourable conditions for fire-related intrusion in Delhi is expected to continue,” it said.

SAFAR predicted better ventilation for the next two days but said the AQI is likely to improve only marginally, depending on farm fires. It is set to deteriorate slightly on November 3, it said.

  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi pollution Delhi air pollution stubble burning
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp