Delhi government allows maximum 200 persons at marriage gatherings in closed spaces

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Saturday allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons in closed spaces and the number of participants depending on the size of ground in case of open spaces.

Earlier, the marriage gatherings with an upper limit of 50 persons only were allowed in the city.

The move comes amid a surge in COVID 19 cases in the national capital in the past few days.

Over 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the city in the past 24 hours, as per the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday also stated that all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies under the Delhi government will maintain "status quo" with respect to prohibited and permitted activities up to November 30.

The order stated that number of persons will be allowed in marriage-related gatherings subject to the condition that in closed spaces a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons.

Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

In open spaces, the number of persons allowed will depend on size of the ground, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser, according to the order.

Fixing the limit of number of persons in marriage gatherings organised in open spaces will be jointly done by district magistrates and DCPs concerned depending upon the area of the venue, social distancing norm and other norms, said the DDMA order.

While ascertaining the limit of gatherings for closed spaces, particular emphasis will be laid on social distancing norms subject to the ceiling of 200 persons, it said.

A mechanism for strict enforcement of the preventive and protective measures during conduct of the event will be put in place by the respective District Disaster Management Authority.

The DDMA also said the stipulations of its previous order on October 11, for celebrating forthcoming festivals will also be continued up to November 30.

PTI VIT AQS AQS 10312241 NNNN