STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government allows maximum 200 persons at marriage gatherings in closed spaces

Over 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the city in the past 24 hours, as per the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

Published: 01st November 2020 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Saturday allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons in closed spaces and the number of participants depending on the size of ground in case of open spaces.

Earlier, the marriage gatherings with an upper limit of 50 persons only were allowed in the city.

The move comes amid a surge in COVID 19 cases in the national capital in the past few days.

Over 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the city in the past 24 hours, as per the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday also stated that all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies under the Delhi government will maintain "status quo" with respect to prohibited and permitted activities up to November 30.

The order stated that number of persons will be allowed in marriage-related gatherings subject to the condition that in closed spaces a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons.

  Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

In open spaces, the number of persons allowed will depend on size of the ground, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser, according to the order.

Fixing the limit of number of persons in marriage gatherings organised in open spaces will be jointly done by district magistrates and DCPs concerned depending upon the area of the venue, social distancing norm and other norms, said the DDMA order.

While ascertaining the limit of gatherings for closed spaces, particular emphasis will be laid on social distancing norms subject to the ceiling of 200 persons, it said.

A mechanism for strict enforcement of the preventive and protective measures during conduct of the event will be put in place by the respective District Disaster Management Authority.

The DDMA also said the stipulations of its previous order on October 11, for celebrating forthcoming festivals will also be continued up to November 30.

PTI VIT AQS AQS 10312241 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government Delhi Marriage COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp