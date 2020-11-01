STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police constable held after friend uses his service pistol to shoot man

Constable Surender, posted at Jahangirpuri police station, was subsequently arrested along with his friend Rajesh.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable was arrested after his friend used his service pistol to allegedly fire at a 26-year-old man following an argument with him in a road rage incident, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera, took place in the national capital's Baba Haridas Nagar area on Thursday night, they said.

Constable Surender, posted at Jahangirpuri police station, was subsequently arrested along with his friend Rajesh, the police said.

The incident took place when Surender was returning home after duty on Thursday night.

He was accompanied by Rajesh, who works as a cluster bus driver, they said.

When they reached Baba Haridas Nagar area, they noticed that a motorcycle was lying on the road.

They asked two men, who were travelling on another motorcycle ahead of them, to remove the bike from the road, the police said.

An argument broke out between the two sides over the matter.

It escalated into a fight after the men on the motorcycle called two of their friends to the spot, a senior officer said.

During the fight, Rajesh picked up Surender's pistol and fired at one Lakshman.

He also threatened the other men, he said.

The victim sustained a bullet injury in his stomach and was taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

His condition is stated to be stable, he added.

Lakshman works with a bank and is a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar area, the officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

 

Delhi Police service pistol
