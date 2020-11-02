STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Non-payment of salary: Nurses of Hindu Rao, other Corporation-run hospitals go on indefinite strike

The members of the Resident Doctors' Association of the 900-bed hospital had been recently protesting for several days and had gone on an indefinite strike

Published: 02nd November 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Nurses on COVID-19 duty protest against North MCD administration over non-payment of salaries at Hindu Rao Hospital.

Nurses on COVID-19 duty protest against North MCD administration over non-payment of salaries at Hindu Rao Hospital. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of nurses at the Hindu Rao Hospital and a few other North Corporation-run facilities went on an indefinite strike on Monday over their "pending salaries" for August-October.

The strike led by Nurses Welfare Association (NWA) of the largest municipal hospital comes days after the resident and senior doctors of the facility called off their protest after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation released their due salaries till September.

The NWA on Saturday had shot a letter to North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash over non-payment of salaries from August-October and had said, it will "begin indefinite strike from November 2".

"We were left with no other option but to go on a strike. We have a family to run too. Does the NDMC think we will continue to work without salaries. We already did for three months without pay in interest of patients," said Indumati Jamwal, head of the NWA.

She said nurses of Kasturba Hospital, Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital and Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital have also joined the stir.

"About 650 nurses are on strike," she claimed.

"We hope this strike won't have to continue for long and our issues will be resolved," Jamwal said, adding that there is a meeting scheduled with North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday.

The members of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the 900-bed hospital had been recently protesting for several days and had gone on an indefinite strike, seeking release of salaries due for three months.

Seniors doctors under the banner of Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) later had also gone on an indefinite strike, and both associations had called off the stir on October 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Rao COVID-19 Nurse strike
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp