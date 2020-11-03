STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Judge to go for physical inspection in jail if grievances of accused persist

The court directed Director General of Delhi Prisons to look into the grievances of all the 15 accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday expressed displeasure with Tihar jail authorities after several accused in a case related to the February riots in north-east Delhi stated they have not been given basic things permissible under the prison rules, and said that if things do not improve the judge would go and inspect the situation physically.

The court directed Director General (DG) of Delhi Prisons to look into the grievances of all the 15 accused, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case, and order that somebody who can take a call inspect the situation at Mandoli and Tihar prisons.

It asked the authorities to apprise the court of the status on November 23.

"This has to end. DG (Prisons) is directed to take stalk of the situation, to order someone, who can take a call, to look into the grievances. If things do not improve, I would go for a physical inspection myself. And the lawyers may accompany me too," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, seven out of the 15 accused said they have not been given warm clothes, though it is permitted under the prison rules, and the Jail authorities said they need court order for it.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the judge said he could not understand why the accused have to approach the court every time for such basic things.

He further noted that the accused seemed to be facing several problems in jail.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

