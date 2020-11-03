Delhi University teachers can’t be made to suffer for salaries: High Court  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Teachers cannot be allowed to suffer in the blame game between the AAP government and Delhi University colleges, the Delhi High Court on Monday observed while hearing a plea challenging the decision to pay the outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund (SSF).

The high court asked the counsel for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), which has challenged the October 16 order of the Delhi government asking the 12 colleges, which are fully funded by the state, to pay the salaries of over 1500 staff — both teaching and non-teaching — from the students fund, to make the colleges party to the petition.

The court also observed that Delhi University is the guardian of all its colleges and there is some responsibility of the varsity to put things in order and solve the issues.

Justice Jyoti Singh asked as to why the colleges concerned are not made party to the petition and said she will hear the matter once they are arrayed as respondents in the plea. “Colleges should be made a party. In this blame game, teachers cannot be allowed to suffer. Where should teachers go then. They should also say okay fine we are not working. I am wondering and amazed that colleges which should be made first party are not made a party at all,’ the judge said.

The high court said it would be unfair to pass any order in the absence of colleges.The counsel appearing for the Delhi government informed the court that a coordinate bench of the high court, on October 23, had stayed the decision asking the 12 DU colleges to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the students’ fund.

The counsel said the colleges are necessary parties to the plea and the petitioner has chosen not to implead them and hence, the interim order of stay shall be vacated.