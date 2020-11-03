Energy major reaches out to South MCD 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the mounting financial crisis, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has found a way out to carry out basic and essential activities with the help from corporates.

On Monday, the municipal agency was handed over 24 motorised spray pumps by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The event was attended by SDMC standing committee chairperson Tulsi Joshi, additional commissioner (health) Randhir Sahay, IGL’s managing director (MD) AK Jana and other officials from both the organisations.

Extending her gratitude to the IGL officials for providing 24 motorised spray pumps, Joshi, who is councilor from RK Puram (south) ward, said that these machines would be used for sanitisation work to control Covid-19, anti-mosquito spray for controlling vector-borne diseases --dengue, malaria and Chikungunya and for other pollution control activities.

“This machines will enhance the efficiency of workers of SDMC in performing these duties,” she said urging IGL to contribute for more schemes of SDMC under CSR. Jana assured the SDMC that IGL would be more than pleased to contribute.