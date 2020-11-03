STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

ICU beds with ventilators filled up at most leading private hospitals in Delhi: Data

The online Corona Dashboard of the Delhi government showed that at 5:20 pm on Monday, out of 1,244 ICU beds with ventilator facility, only 394 were vacant.

Published: 03rd November 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Representational Image. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ICU beds with ventilators at most top private hospitals in Delhi have been fully occupied amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, according to official data.

The online Corona Dashboard of the Delhi government showed that at 5:20 pm on Monday, out of 1,244 ICU beds with ventilator facility, only 394 were vacant.

At Max hospitals at Saket (51 total ICU beds with ventilators) and Shalimar Bagh (15), Fortis hospitals at Vasant Kunj (seven) and Shalimar Bagh (five), Apollo Hospital, BLK Hospital (seven), the vacancy showed nil.

At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, out of the 200 ICU beds with ventilators, only eight were vacant, according to the dashboard.

However, at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), another dedicated COVID-19 facility, 196 of the 200 such beds were vacant as at 5:20 pm.

The number of vacant ICU beds with ventilators again ran low at Safdarjung Hospital (one out of 54) and AIIMS Trauma Centre (five out of 50), RML Hospital (six out of 28), the data showed.

Delhi recorded 5,664 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 3.92 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 12.69 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city.

This was the fifth consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in the city.

The highest single-day spike till date - 5,891 cases - was recorded on Friday.

According to the Delhi government bulletin on Sunday, out of the total number of 15,775 beds in COVID hospitals, 9,314 were vacant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Corona Dashboard ICU beds
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp