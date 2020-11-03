Projects launched to promote solar plants in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BSES, power Distribution Company (discom) on Monday launched a project to promote adoption of rooftop solar plants in Safdarjung Enclave and Karkardooma areas under the Solar City Programme.

The spokesperson of the company said that the community-based demand aggregation projects ‘Solarise Safdarjung’ and ‘Solarise Karkardooma’ were launched virtually in the presence of resident welfare associations (RWAs).

There are already over 2,800 rooftop solar installations in BSES areas with an installed load of above 90 MWp (Megawatts-peak).

“This initiative has been rolled out in partnership with SmartPower, a US-based non-profit organisation, WeeGreen and Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW),” the BSES spokesperson said.The ‘Solarise’ initiative aims to maximise the utilisation of solar rooftop potential in a targeted area.

The program’s objective is to create a market-based approach for scaling-up rooftop solar and introduce community-led demand aggregation for deployment, he added.

In the first phase, the campaign will look to aggressively promote the adoption of rooftop solar in the area of Safdarjung Enclave and Karkardooma. Subsequently, depending on the results, the programme will also be launched in other areas of the national capital as well, the spokesperson said.