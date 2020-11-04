Delhi Waqf Board staff threaten to go on strike over pending salary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The employees of Delhi Waqf Board on Tuesday threatened to go on an indefinite strike from November 5 over pending salary dues.

In a letter submitted to members of the Board, the employees stated that an assurance was given to solve the impasse but no salaries were paid although the deadline of November 4 given by them was close.

"No solution of pending salaries has been found by the members or chief executive officer of the Board so far. If there is no solution of pending salaries and other issues by the evening of November 4, all the employees will go on an indefinite strike from November 5," the letter read.

"The contract based employees have not received wages since February and the permanent ones were last paid salaries in April. We have been facing untold financial hardships and finding it difficult to meet our daily expenses," an employee of Waqf Board said.