Online admissions for Extra Curricular Activity and Sports quota from November 9: Delhi University

The admissions for Undergraduate (UG) courses under Extra Curricular Activity (ECA) and Sports category in Delhi University (DU) colleges will begin from November 9.

Published: 04th November 2020 10:20 AM

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The admissions for Undergraduate (UG) courses under Extra Curricular Activity (ECA) and Sports category in Delhi University (DU) colleges will begin from November 9. This will be first time in the history of DU that the admissions through the ECA and sports quota will be done without trials. 

Keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and the laxity in not adhering to the social distancing rules, the varsity has decided to not have trials and conduct online based on the merit of the certificates scores. 

Till last year, the admissions under sports and ECA category were held in two modes - direct and trials. A candidate who played an international tournament - Olympiard, World Cup/ Championships, Common Wealth Games, Asian Games, South Asian, Paralympic games and others is eligible and can apply for direct admissions. 

While, in the second mode, students who played at national, state, district and zonal levels were taking admissions on trials basis. 40 marks were allotted for certificates and 60 for sports trial. However, this year the varsity will club the 60 marks (trial marks) and the 40 marks based on the sports certificates and will convert it to 100 marks and will select candidates solely based on the certificates. 

While, in ECA category, there are about 14 categories including dance, singing, writing, yoga, NSS, and others under the ECA quota. The candidates have to submit self-attested five top certificates, of which 3 best certificates will be selected, and the merit list will be prepared by calculating the marks out of 100.

Five per cent of the total sanctioned seat of a college is reserved for sports and ECA category and the bifurcation varies from college to college. Around 3.5 lakh students have registered for UG courses against 70,000 reserved seats.

The UG admissions started on October 12. Till now, a total number of 62,541 admissions have been done. Under fourth cut off, 2,328 applications have been received, 2,652 approved and 5,928 admitted. 

