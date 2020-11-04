STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

This Delhi-based platform offers online passion-based classes for NGO kids

Passion Guru provides free mentoring to kids aged 8-16 via online classes along with the certificates even provide certification after the course completes.

Published: 04th November 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi-based Avneesh Chhabra is helping disadvantaged children to realise their creativity free of cost through his NGO

Delhi-based Avneesh Chhabra is helping disadvantaged children to realise their creativity free of cost through his NGO. (Photo| EPS)

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Every evening between 4-6 pm, up to a 1000 children around the country in various orphanages, shelter homes and slum clusters gather around small screens and pay rapt attention to the day's lesson in dance, theatre, taekwondo, or even more esoteric interests like robotics.

If Delhi-based Avneesh Chhabra and Passion Guru have their way, that pool of talent and its hope for a better future will vastly expand over the coming months. Passion Guru is a free platform (launched May 2020) offering online passion-based classes for NGO kids and less-fortunate teens across India; it is also coming out with an app, perhaps the first-of-itskind in the country, after Diwali.

It provides free mentoring to kids aged 8-16 via online classes along with the certificates even provide certification after the course completes. "The genesis for the idea happened two years ago, when as part of the regular social work I do, I asked some kids at an NGO what they want to be when they grew up and got the usual answers of doctor, engineer, or lawyer. But when I asked them what they’re passionate about, they lit up and started talking about dance and music and acting," recalls Chhabra.

Believing that even today, and especially for those in constrained circumstances, kids are pressured to concentrate on academics and pursue 'safe careers' to get ahead in life, Chabbra wanted to provide an alternative to disadvantaged kids who are interested in creative or more specialised fields.

"We started offline in 2018 and were going around to various NGO shelters, and holding lessons for more and more kids at more and more places. Then the pandemic stuck and everything ground to a halt. It took us a couple of months but we completely overhauled our operations and figured out a way to keep engaged with the kids," says the founder of Passion Guru, currently being used in 20 NGOs across 12 states.

"Obviously, these places operate on shoestring budgets, and each facility will have access to one smart phone, or rarely, a tablet. So we had to design the lessons in such a way that the entire class can see and hear the mentors," says Chabbra. More practical costs also have to be considered.

As Chabbra notes, "We have a fund for data recharges for the devices in all the different NGO’s we’ve associated with so that there’s no excuse to miss lessons, for. We are also starting a campaign in a couple of days for the festive season, for people to donate their old phones and tablets so that the kids have more access to lessons."

He adds, "In the interests of transparency, we’ll get the kids to click selfies with the device sent in or send personalised letters of thanks," he says, while adding, "While the facilities might have a device or two which the kids can share, we also want to engage disadvantaged kids who live with their families but are passionate about learning a particular art form, so we want to be able to provide devices for everyone."

For a cause

While the facilities might have a device or two which the kids can share, we also want to engage disadvantaged kids who live with their families but are passionate about learning a particular art form.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Passion Guru Avneesh Chhabra
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp