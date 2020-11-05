STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20-59 age group worst hit by COVID-19 in Delhi: Central government sources

A three-pronged IEC strategy - focusing on information, education, communication - has been agreed upon by the MHA, Delhi government and Delhi Police.

COVID 19, Wash Hands, Coronavirus

Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most of the people who got infected by coronavirus in Delhi are young, precisely belonging to the age group of 20-59 years old, sources in the central government said on Wednesday.  

Seventy four per cent of total coronavirus infections are in the said age group and data suggests that fatalities among senior citizens is less in Delhi, sources said while referring to the information shared  by the Delhi government officials with the Union Home Secretary at a COVID-19 review meeting on Monday.

They added that a decision was taken to target this group in the communication strategy.  "The data shared so far suggests that fatalities among senior citizens is less in Delhi. The 21-59 age group has high fatality - that group needs to understand that they are very vulnerable," said a senior government functionary.

Amid festival season and increasing pollution, Delhi registered a record number of 6,700 fresh cases for the first time on Tuesday taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent.

A three-pronged IEC strategy - focusing on information, education, communication - has been agreed upon by the MHA, Delhi government and Delhi Police. Officials present at the meeting said the Delhi government has agreed to tweak the existing messaging and target this group that is the working population.

The police through SMS, standees, vehicles with megaphones will spread the same message. Officials said the possibility of a lockdown to curb the rising cases was not discussed in Monday’s meeting. "Lockdown was not discussed in the meeting. Imposing a lockdown would also impact the economy severely. People who are going out to earn," said an official who attended the meeting. 

According to sources, the Delhi police commissioner conveyed to MHA that penalising was not helping enforce mask wearing. "Delhi CP said that people prefer paying a penalty than wearing a mask. It is tough to explain to them how essential mask wearing is," a source further said. The MHA said that the surge in active cases of COVID-19 in the city is due to the festival season and the laxity shown by people in adhering to safe COVID behaviour.

Authorities to push for reservation of COVID beds

Regarding the issue of reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in some private hospitals, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "The Delhi High Court has put a stay on it, so we are going to appeal in the Supreme Court."
 

