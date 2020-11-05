STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID situation worsening in Delhi due to air pollution, avoid bursting crackers: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that he along with his cabinet ministers will perform 'Lakshmi Puja' at 7:39 pm at some place and urged Delhiiites to join them from their homes by watching it on television.

Published: 05th November 2020 02:10 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in the city due to rising air pollution and appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said that he along with his cabinet ministers will perform 'Lakshmi Puja' at 7:39 pm at some place and urged Delhiiites to join them from their homes by watching it on television.

The chief minister said that at present, Delhi has been facing two issues - the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising air pollution - adding that the AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation.

"The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution," he said while appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali. "If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families...," he added.

