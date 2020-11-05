STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi experiencing third wave of COVID-19, no need to panic: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Considering the trend, I would call it a third wave. Because by September end and October beginning, cases had started to drop...it went below 3,000.

Published: 05th November 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With over 6,000 fresh COVID cases for the second consecutive day in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi is going through the third wave of the pandemic.

"In the past few days, cases of coronavirus have increased. Considering the trend, I would call it a third wave. Because by September end and October beginning, cases had started to drop...it went below 3,000. We are continuously keeping an eye over the condition of the pandemic in the city," Kejriwal said.

"All I would say is that there's nothing to panic. We are constantly doing surveillance. We are going to challenge the high court order on our rule to reserve up to 80 per cent ICU beds (for COVID patients) in private hospitals," he added.

The Delhi Health Secretary also held a meeting with the medical directors and medical superintendents of city's government COVID hospitals to discuss the paln for capacity escalation. Health Minister Satyendar Jain also said that the COVID spike can be called as the third wave in the city. Delhi witnessed the first peak in June and then in September.

The Dr VK Paul Committee had suggested that owing to festive season along with winter and pollution, cases in Delhi are likely to reach up to 10,000 reports daily. Experts fear that going by the trend, the pandemic may slip out of the hands of the government.

"The government should learn to balance between economy and illness. To improve the economy, it opened up the market and gave too many relaxations. All their good work is now undone. People are getting more infected and govt needs to implement such policies so that there is minimum opportunity of physical interaction amongst people," said Dr Lalit Kant of ICMR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Arvind Kejriwal Delhi COVID wave Dr VK Paul Committee
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp